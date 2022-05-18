First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

