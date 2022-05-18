First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

FGBI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $309.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

