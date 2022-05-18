First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -829,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

