First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 690.7 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.