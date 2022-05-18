First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,199. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

