First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 127,707 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 40.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,482,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,148,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period.

FPF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 169,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

