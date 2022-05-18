First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after buying an additional 112,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,085. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

