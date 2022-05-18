First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.33. 86,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 108,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.