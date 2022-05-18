First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2,977.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,204. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

