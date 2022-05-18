First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 377,298 shares.The stock last traded at $52.03 and had previously closed at $51.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 519.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

