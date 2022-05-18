FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $33,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 886,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE FE opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

