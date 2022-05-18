Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $78,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,747. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

