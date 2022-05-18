Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 6.7%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 79,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,758,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.