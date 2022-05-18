Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DFP opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

