Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DFP opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.