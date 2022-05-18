FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,755. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,450,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,874,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 29,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

