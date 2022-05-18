FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $53.88. 38,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 101,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

