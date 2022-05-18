Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

