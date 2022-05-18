Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 111,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,079. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

