FlypMe Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. FlypMe has a market cap of $843,042.93 and $3.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,990.09 or 1.00080614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002227 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.