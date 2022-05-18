Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 342.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

