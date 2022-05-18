Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 1,757,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 577,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 438,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and China. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

