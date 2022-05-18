ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 230,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

