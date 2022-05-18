Fort L.P. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. 11,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

