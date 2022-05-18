Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 30,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,950. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

