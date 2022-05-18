Fort L.P. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fort L.P. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 194,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

