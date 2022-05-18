Fort L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 7,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.