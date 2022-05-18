Fort L.P. Has $523,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,682. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

