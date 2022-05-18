Fort L.P. Has $824,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 666,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 340,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,693 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

MDT traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. 93,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,757. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.