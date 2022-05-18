Fort L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

