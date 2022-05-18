Fort L.P. Purchases 1,484 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.74. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

