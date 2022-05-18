Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.97. 7,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

