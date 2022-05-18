Fort L.P. Sells 9,497 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 134,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

