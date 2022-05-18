Fort L.P. Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $125.27. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

