Fort L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

