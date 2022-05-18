Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,759. FOX has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

