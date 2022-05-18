Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

