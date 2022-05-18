Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 1%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.72. 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
