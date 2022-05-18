FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.