Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $50.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSNUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($39.58) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.28) to €60.25 ($62.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.