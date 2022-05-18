Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.71. 29,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 252,816 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
