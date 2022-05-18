Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.71. 29,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 252,816 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

