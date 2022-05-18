Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.16

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.16 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.08). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.08), with a volume of 13,273 shares.

FSTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.33) to GBX 850 ($10.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 655.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The stock has a market cap of £361.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

