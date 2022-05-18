Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

FURY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,866. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

