Fuse Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $571,345.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00500594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00492162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.24 or 1.70050240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

