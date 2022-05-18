FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $750,233 over the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

