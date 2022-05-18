FY2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

SFST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

