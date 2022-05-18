FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

