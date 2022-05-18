Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.01

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.01 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79), with a volume of 6,839 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The company has a market cap of £41.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.83.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.