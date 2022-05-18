Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.01

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.01 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79), with a volume of 6,839 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The company has a market cap of £41.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.83.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
Further Reading
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.