GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $24,361.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00241049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001961 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003231 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

