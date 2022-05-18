Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GLPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.