Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,306.50

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,306.50 ($16.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($13.78). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($13.86), with a volume of 122,075 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Martin Lea acquired 985 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.00) per share, with a total value of £11,987.45 ($14,777.43). Also, insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($24,519.23).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

